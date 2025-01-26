128 CCTV cameras to monitor 19 locations on NH-44

Haryana DGP Shatrurjeet Kapur on Saturday inaugurated 128 CCTV cameras installed at 19 locations on NH-44 from Ambala border to Kundli border in Sonepat at the CCTV control room in Karnal. Kapur said the Haryana Police took this step with an aim to reduce road accidents and ensure compliance with traffic rules. (HT File)

A police spokesperson said that the facility at the office of the additional director general of police, traffic and highways was set up to keep an eye on all vehicles passing through the highway.

The spokesperson said that through the cameras, challans will be issued automatically to traffic violators and will also help monitor criminal activities.

Of these 128, 72 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras had been installed at 9 places and 38 surveillance cameras at 10, while 18 are evidence cameras.

The DGP said that such cameras have been installed in 10 districts of Haryana so far, including Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala, Panipat, Rohtak, Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat.

Apart from this, challans are also issued through drones in Gurugram district to ensure compliance with traffic rules, he added.

“It is noteworthy that there has been a decrease of 657 in road accidents in 2024 as compared to 2023. Along with this, 279 fewer people died, and 432 fewer people were injured in road accidents in 2024 compared to 2023. A decrease has also been seen in the cases of fatal road accidents, which have decreased from 4,652 in 2023 to 4,389 this year, which is 5.65% less than the previous year,” a statement read.