Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

128 CCTV cameras to monitor 19 locations on NH-44

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 26, 2025 08:08 AM IST

A police spokesperson said that the facility at the office of the additional director general of police, traffic and highways was set up to keep an eye on all vehicles passing through the highway.

Haryana DGP Shatrurjeet Kapur on Saturday inaugurated 128 CCTV cameras installed at 19 locations on NH-44 from Ambala border to Kundli border in Sonepat at the CCTV control room in Karnal.

Kapur said the Haryana Police took this step with an aim to reduce road accidents and ensure compliance with traffic rules. (HT File)
Kapur said the Haryana Police took this step with an aim to reduce road accidents and ensure compliance with traffic rules. (HT File)

A police spokesperson said that the facility at the office of the additional director general of police, traffic and highways was set up to keep an eye on all vehicles passing through the highway.

The spokesperson said that through the cameras, challans will be issued automatically to traffic violators and will also help monitor criminal activities.

Kapur said the Haryana Police took this step with an aim to reduce road accidents and ensure compliance with traffic rules.

Of these 128, 72 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras had been installed at 9 places and 38 surveillance cameras at 10, while 18 are evidence cameras.

The DGP said that such cameras have been installed in 10 districts of Haryana so far, including Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala, Panipat, Rohtak, Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat.

Apart from this, challans are also issued through drones in Gurugram district to ensure compliance with traffic rules, he added.

“It is noteworthy that there has been a decrease of 657 in road accidents in 2024 as compared to 2023. Along with this, 279 fewer people died, and 432 fewer people were injured in road accidents in 2024 compared to 2023. A decrease has also been seen in the cases of fatal road accidents, which have decreased from 4,652 in 2023 to 4,389 this year, which is 5.65% less than the previous year,” a statement read.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On