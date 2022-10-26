13 FIRs lodged in Jalandhar, fire guts garment store in Moga

The ban on non-green firecrackers and the two hours window for bursting them from 8 to 10 pm went for a toss on Diwali across the state on Monday. People kept bursting crackers way past midnight.

A major fire incident was reported from Moga city in which the fire gutted a garments store. No one was injured in the incident as the shop was closed, but all the stock was gutted before firefighters managed to control the blaze. Station house officer Laxman Singh said that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In Jalandhar, commissionerate police registered 13 FIRs across the various police stations in the city for alleged violation of bursting firecrackers, but all the FIRs were against the unknown person. The Jalandhar rural police didn’t register a single case of violation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the police would identify the accused in the registered cases.

Jalandhar also reported 44 incidents of fire on Diwali, as per the fire department figures. A fire broke out at a store in the New Sirajganj area in Jalandhar, damaging electronic appliances. In Amritsar, 18 fire incidents were reported during Diwali celebrations. According to Amritsar Municipal Corporation officials, most of the incidents occurred due to the bursting of firecrackers.