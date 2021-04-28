1,300 more beds added for Covid-19 patients in Srinagar

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, 1,300 additional beds have been set up in Srinagar to cater to the need of patients.

Srinagar district has reported highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in entire J&K and people have been complaining of shortage of beds and medicines from the last few days.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday visited various Covid care isolation centres established in Srinagar to oversee the arrangements put in place for patients to be kept there for isolation to prevent spread of infection.

Seven such centres have come up at Kashmir University Zakura Campus, Hyderpora, NIT Srinagar, Indoor Stadium Srinagar, marriage hall Sanatnagar, Haj House Bemina and IMPA Hostel MA Road.

“He was apprised of addition of 1,300 beds at the Covid care isolation centres in Srinagar to meet out any emergent situation. As many as 325 beds have been set up at Kashmir University Zakura Campus, 300 beds at Hyderpora and 295 at NIT Srinagar. Similarly, 120 beds have been kept available at Indoor Stadium Srinagar and 100 beds at marriage hall in Sanatnagar while 125 beds have been kept ready at Haj House Bemina and 80 at IMPA Hostel MA Road. Besides bedding, Covid-19 kits and other necessary items have been provided with each bed,” the official spokesman said.

The deputy commissioner has appealed to the people of Srinagar to strictly adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and asked people to restrict their moment, particularly in designated Covid containment zones, to control the spread of coronavirus.