1.37-cr paddy embezzlement: Kapurthala police yet to register FIR against rice mill owner

Kapurthala: Even as Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PUNSUP) submitted a report pertaining to embezzlement of paddy worth ₹1.37 crore, Kapurthala police are yet to register a first information report (FIR) against a Kapurthala-based rice miller, who was accused of misappropriating 5,514 quintals of paddy. Even as Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PUNSUP) submitted a report pertaining to embezzlement of paddy worth ₹ 1.37 crore, Kapurthala police are yet to register a first information report (FIR) against a Kapurthala-based rice miller, who was accused of misappropriating 5,514 quintals of paddy.

During physical verification of stock carried at Shiv Shakti Rice Mills in Kapurthala, Punsup found 14, 706 bags of paddy missing.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In its report sent to the senior superintendent of police on April 13, Punsup officials recommended registration of an FIR against mill’s proprietor Jatinder Singh.

The report stated that during the 2023-24, the firm was allotted to Punsup, Kapurthala, by the food and civil supplies department for custom milling of paddy from the same year and agreement was executed with the firm in September last year.

As per the agreement, the firm was to deliver the rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) from the pool of Punsup till March 31, 2024. In pursuance of the agreement, 1,09,801 bags of paddy weighting 41,175 quintals --- each bag contains 37.5kg of grade-A paddy --- was stored with the rice mill for its custom milling.

The firm was required to deliver 11,782 quintals of rice post milling to the FCI at 67% turn out ratio up to March 31, according to the report.

“However, during physical verification of stock carried on April 12, it has been found that the firm and its proprietor have misappropriated 14,706 bags (5,514 quintals) of paddy equivalent to 3,694 quintals of rice. The total value of embezzled paddy stock is pegged at ₹1.37 crore as per the FCI rates. The firm has committed criminal misappropriation of property entrusted to them for milling,” the report said.

The PUNSUP prayed criminal action be initiated against the miller and its proprietor Jatinder Singh against whom the FIR under section 406 criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other section of essential commodities act was sought.

“The department also demanded further probe in the whole scam so that embezzled paddy or rice may be recovered,” the report stated.

Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta said they have received a detailed complaint from Punsup and initiated investigation into the matter.

“The required action will be taken as per course of law as the probe has been initiated for verification of the facts as mentioned in the report,” she said.