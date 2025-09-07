13.7-km ropeway project in Shimla gets final nod: Agnihotri

Aiming to decongest Shimla roads and boosting tourism, final approval has been granted for a 13.79-km ropeway project in Shimla. This was shared by deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri through a statement on Saturday, saying, “Final approval has been granted for the 13.79 km ropeway project in Shimla. The project, costing about ₹1,734.70 crore, would be completed within the next four years”. Aiming to decongest Shimla roads and boosting tourism, final approval has been granted for a 13.79-km ropeway project in Shimla. This was shared by deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri through a statement on Saturday. (HT File)

It would include three lines, 14 sections and 13 stations, linking the state secretariat, hospitals, schools, railway station and the bus stand.

He said that under the Smart City Project, 19 infrastructure projects worth ₹50 crore and three more projects worth ₹25 crore would be completed in Shimla by December 2026.

Agnihotri said, “Large-scale ropeway projects were being set up in the state to promote tourism and connectivity. These projects would not only strengthen religious tourism but also provide an alternative means of transport. Further, it would also boost the state economy besides generating employment opportunities for the youth”.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, along with former BJP MP and senior leader Maheshwar Singh, met the representatives of Dev Samaj in Kullu on Saturday regarding Bijli Mahadev Ropeway to hear their opposition against the project.

Extending support to the people protesting the ropeway, Thakur said, “Respecting the sentiments of local people this project was not made during the previous government”.

He said, “The request of the people of Dev Samaj has been conveyed to BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda as well as Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Through the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been made aware of the orders of the deities and the sentiments of the local people. The sentiments of Dev Samaj and local people will be respected.”

Thakur said that the project was started keeping in mind the development of this area. “If this is a threat to the Dev culture, folk culture, environment and sanctity of this region, then on this issue the sentiments of the people will be respected. The preservation of our ancient traditions and Dev culture is our collective responsibility”, said the former chief minister.

Timely preventive measures saves Larji power project from flood threats

Learning lessons from the disaster of 2023, the state government protected the Larji hydropower project this year from the challenges of heavy rains and floods.

Under the directions of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and with the preparedness of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), the 126-MW project continued to operate smoothly and the power house remained completely safe.

In a statement, the state government said that keeping in view the future challenges the Board worked on a comprehensive safety plan and preventive measures were adopted well in time, the most important being the installation of flood gates. The project site and the main entry point remained secure even during the floods in the Beas river due to installation of gates, moreover, the water seeping into the powerhouse was drained out immediately.