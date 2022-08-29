13.9 mm rainfall brings down the mercury in Chandigarh

Bringing respite from the sultry weather, the city received 13.9 mm rainfall on Sunday evening till 8:30 pm as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city may receive up to 20 mm rainfall in the coming days as well.

The mercury dropped five notches after it started raining. At 5.30 pm, the temperature was around 32.6°C, but at 8:30 pm it dropped to 27°C. The maximum temperature in the city dropped from 34.8°C on Saturday to 34.4°C on Sunday, which is 1.6°C above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 26.8°C on Saturday to 27°C on Sunday, 4.1°C above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will stay between 25°C and 26°C.