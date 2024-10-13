Menu Explore
13-yr-old dies after iron pipe explodes in Phagwara

ByPTI, Phagwara
Oct 14, 2024 05:36 AM IST

The explosion took place on Saturday when two minor boys were filling potassium into an iron pipe over the rooftop of a house in Sham Nagar here on the occasion of Dussehra, they said.

A 13-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries following an explosion in an iron pipe here, police said on Sunday.

Powdered potassium is filled in the hole of an iron pipe and then another iron rod is pressed into it to create a firecracker sound. (HT File)
Powdered potassium is filled in the hole of an iron pipe and then another iron rod is pressed into it to create a firecracker sound. (HT File)

The explosion took place on Saturday when two minor boys were filling potassium into an iron pipe over the rooftop of a house in Sham Nagar here on the occasion of Dussehra, they said.

Powdered potassium is filled in the hole of an iron pipe and then another iron rod is pressed into it to create a firecracker sound.

The boys Ashish, 13, and Aman, 14, were first rushed to the Civil hospital here from where they were transferred to a private hospital, said city police station SHO Inspector Amandeep Nahar.

Later, Ashish was referred to a hospital in Amritsar where he succumbed to his injuries, he added.

