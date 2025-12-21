14 children rescued from begging in Ludhiana: Officials

Stepping up efforts to curb child begging and exploitation, the Ludhiana district administration on Saturday carried out a special enforcement and rescue drive under Project Jeevanjot 2.0, leading to the rescue of 14 children found begging across multiple parts of the city. Officials during anti-begging drive at Kipps Market in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The operation was conducted under the leadership of the district programme officer, Gurmeet Singh with active support from the district task force. Teams fanned out across high footfall locations where the probability of child begging is frequently high.

These included Chaura Bazaar, Ludhiana Railway Station, Sheetla Mata Mandir, GMD Mall, Durga Mata Mandir, Pavilion Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Civil Lines, Dandi Swami Mandir, Sarabha Nagar and Market, College Road, Mittal Road, Rose Garden Road, Kitchlu Nagar, Maya Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gill Chowk, GNE College, Gill Road, Krishna Mandir, Doraha, Phullanwal Chowk, Hero Bakery Chowk, Arora Palace, Vishwakarma Chowk and the bus stand.

During the checking, as many as 14 children were found engaged in begging activities. Acting swiftly, the teams rescued the children in a safe and systematic manner to prevent further exploitation. Following the rescue, the children were counselled and based on their individual circumstances, necessary steps were initiated to ensure their care, protection and rehabilitation.

Officials said the drive was aimed not only at rescue but also at breaking the cycle of forced begging, while ensuring that the rights, safety and future of vulnerable children are protected.

Project Jeevanjot 2.0 is a flagship, people centric initiative of the Punjab government led by cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur. The project focuses on protecting children from begging and all forms of abuse and exploitation while providing them with a secure environment and access to rehabilitation and support systems.

District programme officer Gurmeet Singh said that such checking and awareness drives will continue regularly under Project Jeevanjot 2.0. He asserted that with sustained efforts and the cooperation of the district administration, Ludhiana will be made free from child begging.

He also urged the general public to play an active role by immediately reporting cases where children are seen begging or facing exploitation. Citizens can contact the District Child Protection Unit through 1098 (Child Helpline) or on 9646801323 and 9319267958.

The drive saw significant contributions from Rashmi, district child protection officer, Ludhiana along with her team, Harminder Singh from the education department and Ram Simran and his team from the police department ensuring effective coordination and enforcement during the operation.