14 dairy owners booked for dumping cow dung into Buddha Nullah

The local police have registered cases against at least 14 dairy unit owners for allegedly duping cow dung into the Buddha Nullah, officials said on Thursday. Members of Punjab Development during the visit assess Buddha Nullah pollution in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The action comes as part of the continued efforts to clamp down on Buddha Nullah pollution.

Of the 14, the Jamalpur police booked nine dairy owners under Section 279 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by drainage department official Prince Singh filed on January 17, 2025. In the complaint, he alleged the accused were dumping cow dung directly into the Buddha Nullah.

The accused were identified as Ravi, Ram Milan, Siphaea, Shammi Gujjar, Sonu, Kaka, Babblu, Shamsher Singh and Raju.

The Meharban police registered cases against five dairy owners under Section 279 of the BNS and relevant sections of the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act.

Police identified the accused as Rakesh Kumar, Heera Lal, Satpal, Sagar and Hakeem Rai.

Devp commission members assess ground situation

Members of the Punjab Development Commission (PDC) visited multiple locations to assess the ground situation and provide solutions for the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah.

A team led by PDC member Vaibhav Maheshwari is in the city to take stock of the situation. Senior research officer Jashanjot Kaur Brar and Ninad Rajput are part of the PDC team.

On Thursday, the PDC team started a field inspection from the Koom Kalan area, from where the Buddha Nullah originates. The team visited multiple sites along the water body and collected water samples.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chief engineer RK Ratra, chief engineer Ravinder Garg, executive engineer Parshotam Singh, other PPCB and drainage department officials accompanied the PDC team during the visit.

The PDC team also visited the Jamalpur sewer treatment plant (STP) with 225 million-litres per day capacity and held meetings with the representatives of dyeing units. Office bearers of special purpose vehicles (SPV) operating common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) were present in the meeting. The team visited intermediate pumping station (IPS) site near the cow shelter, where a temporary pumping station has been established under the ‘kar sewa’ led by Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal.

The pumping station is working to divert the sewer waste towards the Jamalpur treatment plant. PDC members visited the common effluent treatment plant that treats wastewater from electroplating units.

PDC member Maheshwari said the state government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, is committed to rejuvenating the Buddha Nullah. He said CM Mann is monitoring the situation on a regular basis and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, and IIT Ropar have been roped in for the project.