14 Haryana govt officials arrested in July for taking bribe: VB

: Haryana vigilance bureau on Sunday said that 14 government officials and eight private individuals were caught red-handed while accepting bribes in the month of July.

According to the bureau, these officials and private individuals were nabbed while accepting bribes ranging from ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 65,000.

The VB said that besides this, cases against 48 government officials, including 15 Class-I officers, 10 Class-II officers, 23 Class-III employees, and 12 private individuals have been registered on the basis of complaints/enquiries under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. ENDS