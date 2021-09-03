Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 14 lakh stolen from two locked houses in Chandigarh’s Sectors 8, 18
14 lakh stolen from two locked houses in Chandigarh’s Sectors 8, 18

Mudit Gupta, an industrialist living in Sector 18, complained to the police that 9.5 lakh were stolen from his house while he and his family were out of station
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 02:13 AM IST

Thieves struck at two locked houses and decamped with cash totalling 14 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Mudit Gupta, an industrialist living in Sector 18, complained to the police that he and his family were out of station since August 29. On their return, they realised 9.5 lakh were stolen from a cupboard after breaking its lock. Police are questioning the family’s five domestic helps.

Similarly, PS Bedi of Sector 8, reported that 4.5 lakh and some jewellery were stolen from his house while he was away at Bangalore from August 15 to 31. A lawyer, Bedi was informed about his house’s broken locks by a neighbour.

Separate cases under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered.

In another case, Mamta, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, complained that several ornaments were stolen from her house while she was away for an hour on Wednesday. The thieves broke the lock of her house, and took away two gold chains, two rings, two anklets, a pair of earrings, a pendant and some cash. A case has been registered.

