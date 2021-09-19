Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 14 stolen bikes recovered, 1 held in Ludhiana
The accused was held while riding a stolen bike in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

14 stolen bikes recovered, 1 held in Ludhiana

The gang would stow away the stolen bikes in vacant plots in Ludhiana and then sell them after a few days
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 02:42 AM IST

A man was arrested with 14 stolen bikes on Saturday.

While Sunny Kapoor of Gill Colony, Lohara has been arrested, three of his accomplices, including Inderjit Singh of Kabir Nagar, Mohan Lal of New Aman Nagar and Amandeep Singh of Gurpal Nagar are yet to be arrested.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused was arrested near Mad Chowk, following a tip-off. Kapoor was riding a stolen motorcycle with fake number plates.

One stolen bike was recovered from the house of his brother, Deepak Kumar of Gill Colony, while 12 others were recovered from different vacant plots. “The gang would stow away stolen vehicles in vacant plots and then sell them after a few days,” the ADCP said.

A case was registered under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

