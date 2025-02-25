14.8L robbery from steel firm staffer: Driver, former employee main planners, 2 aides also held

Five days after the staffer of a steel firm was robbed of ₹14.8 lakh, police have finally solved the case with the with the arrest of two accused. The police claimed that the driver of the firm’s owner and a former employee hatched the conspiracy of robbery and involved three other aides. The police have also recovered ₹8 lakh in cash and a bike used in the crime. The police have also recovered ₹ 8 lakh in cash and a bike used in the crime. (iStock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikramjit Singh, alias Sagar, and Vikram Singh, alias Vicky; both residents of Preet Nagar. The accused who are yet to be arrested are Prince Verma of Dugri’s Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Mangat Singh of Jagraon’s Sherpur Kalan village and Karan Kapoor Bhatia, of Dugri.

According to the police Karan Kapoor, who is the driver of the firm’s owner Rajan Goyal, and a former employee Prince Verma hatched the conspiracy as they were aware about the fact that the firm made cash heavy transactions almost everyday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) City-4 Prabhjot Singh stated that on February 19, Rajan Goyal, the owner of Balaji Steels, Gill Road; made a complaint that bike-borne masked miscreants robbed his employee Harpreet Singh of ₹14.8 lakh in cash at RK Road near Cheema Chowk. Following the information the Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“During investigating the matter the police arrested two of the accused Vikramjit Singh and Vikram Singh. We recovered ₹5 lakh in cash from their possession. During interrogation, the accused told that they were roped in by Karan Kapoor Bhatia and Prince Verma, who are the main conspirators,” the DCP said.

“Following the information provided by the accused the police conducted a raid at the house of Prince Verma and recovered another ₹3 lakh from his house, while he was on the run,”he added.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Moti Nagar Police station, stated that a hunt is on to nab the rest of the accused. Prince Verma used to work with Rajan Goyal as a driver, but he had left the job seven months ago. However, he was in touch with Karan Kapoor Bhatia, he said.

The SHO added that Vikramjit is already facing trial in a case of snatching.