14kg ganja seized at Ludhiana railway station, 1 held

A criminal investigative agency (CIA) team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested an accused carrying seven kg ganja. The accused was produced i a local court and sent to one-day police remand. (HT File)

During a checking round on Wednesday evening, the CIA team found the contraband in the possession of a labourer en route to Jammu.

“He has been identified as Natwar Gauda. He was coming from Ganjam in Odisha,” said CIA in-charge inspector Palwinder Singh.

“He said that he had returned to Odisha a few months back and met another labourer who claimed to work in Jammu as well. The other labourer gave him the bag containing ganja as he was travelling in the AC compartment and thought that it would not be checked,” added Singh.

Gauda was produced in a local court on Thursday and was sent to one-day remand.

In another case, the GRP found a bag containing 7kg of ganja near the Lakkar Bridge.