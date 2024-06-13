 14kg ganja seized at Ludhiana railway station, 1 held - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

14kg ganja seized at Ludhiana railway station, 1 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 13, 2024 10:20 PM IST

During a checking round at the Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday evening, the CIA team found the ganja in the possession of a labourer en route to Jammu

A criminal investigative agency (CIA) team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested an accused carrying seven kg ganja.

The accused was produced i a local court and sent to one-day police remand. (HT File)
The accused was produced i a local court and sent to one-day police remand. (HT File)

During a checking round on Wednesday evening, the CIA team found the contraband in the possession of a labourer en route to Jammu.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“He has been identified as Natwar Gauda. He was coming from Ganjam in Odisha,” said CIA in-charge inspector Palwinder Singh.

“He said that he had returned to Odisha a few months back and met another labourer who claimed to work in Jammu as well. The other labourer gave him the bag containing ganja as he was travelling in the AC compartment and thought that it would not be checked,” added Singh.

Gauda was produced in a local court on Thursday and was sent to one-day remand.

In another case, the GRP found a bag containing 7kg of ganja near the Lakkar Bridge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 14kg ganja seized at Ludhiana railway station, 1 held
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On