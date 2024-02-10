15 booked for murder bid on labourer for 3,000

A Chitti Colony resident along with his 14 aides assaulted a labourer with an axe following a dispute of ₹3,000, police said on Saturday. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Narinder Kumar, 35, of Hazuri Bagh Colony. (Getty image)

The labourer suffered injuries on his face and was admitted to the civil hospital. The Salem Tabri police lodged an attempt to murder case against 15 accused.

The victim had gone to the house of the accused to get his due of ₹3,000 at the time of the incident. The accused has been identified as Parminder Kumar, his father Kevan Ram, mother Bholi, brother Kaka and his wife, their aides Shenti, Mani and Mahi. Seven of their aides are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Narinder Kumar, 35, of Hazuri Bagh Colony. The complainant said that he works as a labourer in a tent house. He had worked at the house of the accused a few days ago. His ₹3,000 was due with Parminder. He had gone to Parminder’s house to get his money. However, the accused abused him and his wife. The accused forced him to leave.

On February 3, when he again went to the house, the accused called his family members and his aides. The accused assaulted him with sticks and later assaulted him with an axe. He suffered injuries on his face and was rushed to the hospital.

ASI Surinder Pal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.