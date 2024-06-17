 15 booked for murder bid on swimming pool worker in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
15 booked for murder bid on swimming pool worker in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2024 10:51 PM IST

The victim said they used to charge ₹150 for each person coming to swim; on June 13, 15 assailants turned up there and opened an assault on him alleging him of overcharging

Police on Monday booked 15 unidentified people for attempting a murder bid on an employee of a private swimming pool in Lohara alleging him of overcharging. When his co-worker tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him too.

The victim, identified as Golu Kumar, 23, of Lohara village, suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana. (Getty image)
The victim, identified as Golu Kumar, 23, of Lohara village, suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana.

The victim, identified as Golu Kumar, 23, of Lohara village, suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital. Kumar said they used to charge 150 for each person coming to swim. On June 13, 15 assailants turned up there and opened an assault on him alleging him of overcharging.

He said on the same day, he had requested the visitors to avoid wearing shorts as women also visit for swimming. Some people objected to it and indulged in a spat with him. At around 11.30pm, the accused turned up at the swimming pool and assaulted him.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, investigating officer from Daba police station, said the police have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 15 booked for murder bid on swimming pool worker in Ludhiana
