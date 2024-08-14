15 candidates given appointment letters

Punjab cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 15 candidates. Among them were nine junior scale stenographers and six clerks, including four in the local audit wing of the finance department and one each in accounts and the excise and taxation department. The minister for finance, planning, excise and taxation said 436 candidates had been recruited in the excise and taxation department. Among the 436 recruitments, 160 candidates were selected as excise and taxation inspectors, 142 clerks, 39 legal clerks, 25 accounts clerks, 5 IT clerks, 56 steno typists and nine junior scale stenographers, he added.

Punjab cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 15 candidates. (HT File)