15 companies of central forces reach Haryana ahead of LS polls

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Sunday said 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have arrived in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections even as Haryana Police will also be deployed to ensure “fear-free and peaceful voting” in the state. An official spokesperson said two companies each will be deployed in Ambala, Hisar, Sirsa and Rohtak parliamentary seats in Haryana. (HT file photo)

The CEO, also the chairman of the state committee dealing with the deployment of the CAPF, held a review meeting with department officers regarding election arrangements.

An official spokesperson said two companies each will be deployed in Ambala, Hisar, Sirsa and Rohtak parliamentary seats.

In the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, two companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be deployed, and one company each of the ITBP in Kurukshetra, Karnal, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon and Faridabad constituencies.

The spokesperson said the companies of CAPF will be stationed at the district headquarters.

‘Candidates can file nominations online’

In a statement, the spokesperson of the CEO said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also created an app named “Candidate Nomination” for submitting nomination forms online.

“Any candidate can use this app to submit their application online. It provides the option to deposit the security amount through online payment,” the spokesperson said.

“Once the application is submitted, candidates can use the app to track the progress of their application.”

The ECI has prepared software named “Encore” for the returning officers which contains the necessary data of candidates.

The spokesperson said the ECI has also started a service through the “Booth App” to identify voters digitally. The voters can download their voter slips by linking the voter helpline app to their EPIC card. The voter turnout app displays the number of votes cast in proportion to the total population.