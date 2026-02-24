15 dog skins recovered from Dhillon Nagar in Ludhiana

Around 15 dog skins and teeth were recovered in Dhillon Nagar after residents searching for a missing pet dog found them dumped in the locality, triggering outrage among animal welfare groups. Following a complaint and subsequent intervention by politician and animal rights activist Menaka Gandhi, the Daba police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The Daba police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. (HT)

The matter first came to light when an animal welfare organisation submitted a complaint to the Daba police station on February 1, seeking an investigation.

Alleging inaction by the police, the organisation later approached Menaka Gandhi through email, bringing the incident to her notice. The case was subsequently registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Kavita Sharma, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and associated with the animal welfare group.

Kavita Sharma said she runs an organisation dedicated to the protection and welfare of stray and injured animals. She stated that a few days ago, a pet dog went missing and while its owners were searching for it, they discovered skins and teeth of several dogs dumped at a spot in Dhillon Nagar. She said she visited the site herself and counted around 15 dog skins lying there.

Despite informing the police and lodging a complaint, she alleged that no immediate action was taken.

Sharma expressed apprehension that dog meat might be entering the city’s food chain and demanded a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and prevent recurrence of such incidents.

ASI Gursharanjit Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against unidentified persons and said efforts are underway to trace the accused and ascertain how and where the dogs were killed.