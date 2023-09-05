15 to get state award on Teachers’ Day in Chandigarh

The UT education department has named 15 teachers from government and private schools of the city who will receive a state award by the department on Teachers’ Day celebrated on September 5. On Teachers’ Day, nine teachers will also receive commendation certificates in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The winners include GMSSS-22 A principal deputationist Rajeev Kumar, GMSSS-16 principal Bhavneet Kaur, lecturer Saravjeet Kaur, GMSSS-16 trained graduate teachers (TGT) Satinder Kaur and Yogeeta Khanna, GSSS-MMT TGT Shashi Kumar, GMSSS-39 C TGT Yamuna Negi; GMSSS-10 NTT or JBT teacher Poonam Kapoor, GMHS-48 NTT or JBT teacher Manika Sharma; GGMSSS-20 PGT Rekhi Rani, GMSSS-35 D PGT Anju Narula.

Private school teachers include St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, principal Monica Chawla, Chitkara International School, Sector 25, principal Honey Chitkara, Institute for the Blind School, Sector 26, PGT Kuljit Kaur Sodhi and Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, primary teacher Monica Sharma.

On the occasion, nine teachers will also receive commendation certificates, including Darshanjit Kaur and Sarika of GMHS-16, Sangita Rani of GGMSSS-18, Beena Rani of GMSSS-20 B, Hem Lata Malhotra of GMSSS-21, Saloni Brutta of GSSS-45 A, Shikha Sharma of GMHS-49, Shalu Khosla of Gurukul Global School and Nalini Ajay of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26.

Each state awardee will be given a cash prize of ₹31,000, while those being awarded the commendation certificate will be given a cash prize of ₹11,000.