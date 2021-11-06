Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1.5 lakh SC students issued ‘freeship’ cards in Punjab: Minister Raj Kumar Verka
chandigarh news

1.5 lakh SC students issued ‘freeship’ cards in Punjab: Minister Raj Kumar Verka

Punjab social justice and empowerment department’s web portal is open to receive applications for the 2021-22 session, says minister Raj Kumar Verka
Punjab social justice and empowerment minister Raj Kumar Verka
Punjab social justice and empowerment minister Raj Kumar Verka
Published on Nov 06, 2021 02:05 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab social justice and empowerment minister Raj Kumar Verka on Friday said that over 1.5 lakh scheduled caste (SC) students have been issued ‘freeship’ cards under the post-matric scholarship scheme.

The department’s web portal is open to receive applications for the 2021-22 session, he said in a press release.

‘Freeship card’ scheme has been introduced to ease the difficulties of students for admission in different institutions, Verka said.

“After obtaining the card, the students become eligible for admission in any educational institution. Earlier, SC students faced various difficulties in getting admission. Educational institutions have been directed to forward complete cases of eligible SC and backward class (BC) students by November 30,” he added.

The last date for the sanctioning authority to forward the cases to the welfare department has been fixed on December 15, the minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out