15 Punjab districts go dark again as tensions with Pakistan reignite

Within almost two hours of reports about India and Pakistan reaching a ceasefire agreement, Punjab was back to square one with complete or area-wise blackout being imposed in at least 15 districts amid reports of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. A man walks on a street during a blackout in the city of Amritsar on Saturday. (REUTERS)

For the third straight night, a complete blackout was imposed in border districts of Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Amritsar and Gurdaspur following inputs from the Indian Air Force.

From 8.50 pm onwards, lights-out orders were also issued in Jalandhar, Patiala, Kapurthala, Moga, Bathinda, Rupnagar, Barnala, Sangrur, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur as a precautionary measure. Electricity was restored in Ferozepur and Patiala around 10.30 pm, with Kapurthala, Bathinda, Muktsar and Sangrur also lifting the blackout around 11 pm.

Amritsar deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said, “Since there are reports of ceasefire violation, we will remain on alert today. We will observe a blackout if and when needed. I advise all to kindly be prepared for enforcement of blackout if the need arises and be at home. Please do not indulge in bursting of firecrackers. We have done this drill several times, so please do not panic. This is by way of abundant caution.”

“As before, blackout is once again being implemented in the district. All residents are requested to turn off lights inside and outside their homes, just like before,” read the official statement from Ferozepur district administration issued around 8.30 pm.

In Hoshiarpur, where a missile was found in a village a day before, deputy commissioner Ashika Jain said the blackout came into force at 8.50 pm.

In Rupnagar district, education minister Harjot Bains, who is MLA from Anandpur Sahib constituency of the district, disclosed that the blackout will come into force from 10 pm.

The Sangrur district administration also announced a blackout from 9.10 pm to 11 pm.

There were reports of Mohali, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib voluntarily opting for blackout, even as cities in these districts were bustling with activity till the sudden arrival of news that blackout was back in force in other parts of the state.

The Ludhiana district administration said they may issue blackout orders depending on the situation. “We are ready and all teams have been put on alert. Our armed forces with district administration are monitoring the situation closely,” said Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain.