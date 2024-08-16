15 teams compete in baseball tourney

Ludhiana District Baseball Association is organising a 3-day 15th Junior District Baseball Championship, which commenced at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, on Friday. Players during the District Baseball Association 15th Junior District Baseball Championship in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

On the first day, a total of 15 boys’ teams participated in the championship, including the teams of Dashmesh Sen Sec School, Guru Nanak Model Sen Sec School, Dholewal, BCM School, Focal point, GNPS, Model Town Extension, BCM, Basant City, Govt Sen Sec School, Kasabaad, RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, TSSM School, Shimlapuri, GNIP School, Model Town, DAV Public School, Govt Sen Sec School, Gill, RS Club, Guru Nanak School, Janta Nagar, Govt Sen Sec School, Sangowal and BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill principal Smriti Bhargav inaugurated the championship, in the presence of Punjab Baseball Association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh.

In the first match, Government Senior Secondary School Boys Gill defeated DAV Public School by 8-0.

In the second match, Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School won against Guru Nanak School, Janta Nagar by

11-10 score and in the third match, GNPS, Model Town Extension was defeated by RS Model Senior Secondary School by 11-1.

In the fourth match, BCM, Basant City beat GSS School, Sangowal by 11-4 and in the fifth match, Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal defeated BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar by 8-3.

In the sixth match, BCM Focal Point won against GNIPS, Model Town by 12-5 and in the seventh one, Government Sen Sec School, Kasabad beat RS Club.

In the eighth match, Dashmesh Senior Secondary School defeated BCM School, Basant City by Score 7-1 and in the ninth match, Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal won against RS Model Senior Secondary School by 9-4.

Government Senior Secondary School Boys Gill beat BCM Focal Point by 11-5 in the tenth one and Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad defeated Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School in the eleventh match.

Two semifinals will be held between Guru Nanak Model School Dholewal and Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabaad, and Dashmesh Sen Sec School and Government Senior Secondary School Boys, Gill, on Saturday.