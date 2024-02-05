 15 years on, Central University of Punjab to roll out UG courses - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 15 years on, Central University of Punjab to roll out UG courses

15 years on, Central University of Punjab to roll out UG courses

ByVishal Joshi, Bathinda:
Feb 06, 2024 05:42 AM IST

In the first phase, the varisty will initiate bachelor courses in law, pharmacy, computer science and twin integrated bachelor of education (BEd) courses.

Fifteen years after its inception, the Central University of Punjab (CUP) will launch undergraduate (UG) courses for the first time in the forthcoming 2024-25 academic session.

Fifteen years after its inception, the Central University of Punjab (CUP) will launch undergraduate (UG) courses for the first time in the forthcoming 2024-25 academic session. (Representational Image/HT File)
Fifteen years after its inception, the Central University of Punjab (CUP) will launch undergraduate (UG) courses for the first time in the forthcoming 2024-25 academic session. (Representational Image/HT File)

In the first phase, the varisty will initiate bachelor courses in law, pharmacy, computer science and twin integrated bachelor of education (BEd) courses.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Vice-chancellor Professor Raghvendra P Tiwari said that the new programmes will increase academic opportunities for youngsters in the state, many of whom choose to pursue their secondary education abroad. “Now, students will be able to avail quality education for a highly affordable fee,” he said, adding that modalities of the new programmes were being finalised.

On whether the varsity had been cleared to run all courses, dean of academics professor Ramakrishna Wusirika said, “The National Council for Teacher Education has already sent their approval for bachelor of education courses for science and humanities students under the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). However, a nod is awaited from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Bar Council of India and Pharmacy Council of India. We expect to receive an approval from them soon.”

A senior faculty member said, “A keen need was felt for undergraduate courses among students from Punjab. Students were opting for other state-run or private institutes in or outside Punjab for college courses. But the new programme will give a new option to the youngsters who will get an opportunity to study in a completely different environment where they can study with students from other states and Union Territories.”

For the last 15 years, CUP had only been offering postgraduate courses and doctorate programmes. Instituted in 2009, CUP ran from a temporary compound of an abandoned spinning mill on the Mansa Road for 11 years. In October 2020, the central institute moved to a newly built 500-acre campus in Ghudda village, which is located on the city’s periphery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On