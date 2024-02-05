15 years on, Central University of Punjab to roll out UG courses

Fifteen years after its inception, the Central University of Punjab (CUP) will launch undergraduate (UG) courses for the first time in the forthcoming 2024-25 academic session. Fifteen years after its inception, the Central University of Punjab (CUP) will launch undergraduate (UG) courses for the first time in the forthcoming 2024-25 academic session. (Representational Image/HT File)

In the first phase, the varisty will initiate bachelor courses in law, pharmacy, computer science and twin integrated bachelor of education (BEd) courses.

Vice-chancellor Professor Raghvendra P Tiwari said that the new programmes will increase academic opportunities for youngsters in the state, many of whom choose to pursue their secondary education abroad. “Now, students will be able to avail quality education for a highly affordable fee,” he said, adding that modalities of the new programmes were being finalised.

On whether the varsity had been cleared to run all courses, dean of academics professor Ramakrishna Wusirika said, “The National Council for Teacher Education has already sent their approval for bachelor of education courses for science and humanities students under the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). However, a nod is awaited from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Bar Council of India and Pharmacy Council of India. We expect to receive an approval from them soon.”

A senior faculty member said, “A keen need was felt for undergraduate courses among students from Punjab. Students were opting for other state-run or private institutes in or outside Punjab for college courses. But the new programme will give a new option to the youngsters who will get an opportunity to study in a completely different environment where they can study with students from other states and Union Territories.”

For the last 15 years, CUP had only been offering postgraduate courses and doctorate programmes. Instituted in 2009, CUP ran from a temporary compound of an abandoned spinning mill on the Mansa Road for 11 years. In October 2020, the central institute moved to a newly built 500-acre campus in Ghudda village, which is located on the city’s periphery.