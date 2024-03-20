152 vulnerable polling stations identified in Mohali

Out of the total 812 booths to be set up in Mohali district for the Lok Sabha elections, 152 have been identified as vulnerable at 65 locations by the local administration and police. The Mohali administration is also working on setting up one pink booth in each assembly constituency in the district to encourage women voters. (HT)

The district, which falls under both Anandpur Sahib and Patiala parliamentary constituencies, has 7,90,499 voters, including 3,76,6187 females. The voters from Mohali and Kharar will vote for the next Anandpur Sahib MP, while those from Dera Bassi will choose the next MP from Patiala.

At 60, the highest number of vulnerable booths are in Mohali city’s 27 locations, followed by 54 in Dera Bassi assembly’s 26 locations and 38 at Kharar, where 12 locations have been tagged as vulnerable.

A senior administrative officer said the list of the vulnerable polling booths will be sent to the chief election officer (CEO) and the final list will be made after the arrival of election observers.

“SDMs, along with DSPs, conducted vulnerable mapping in the district in line with the criteria set up by the Election Commission. Following this, 152 polling booths were identified as vulnerable, where reports of illegal wooing of voters was received in the past elections. Also booths where more than 75% of the votes were polled to a single candidate or around 90% or more votes were polled have been designated as critical booths. We will deploy force at these booths accordingly. We have yet to send the list to the CEO office,” said Aashika Jain, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer.

Police have also short-listed such booths on the basis of history-sheeters or notorious criminals in these areas.

Pink booths for women empowerment

The local administration is also working on setting up one pink booth in each assembly constituency in the district to encourage women voters, and also foster a sense of independence and confidence in women.

Known as an all-women booths, these pink-themed polling stations will have only women staff, including polling officials, assistant presiding officer, cops and security guards.

An officer said these booths will be decked out with pink balloons, tents, rangoli, chairs and wheelchairs.

Red-carpet welcome at 15 model booths

Five model polling booths in each assembly constituency, offering special VIP experience to voters, are also on the administration’s list. Here, voters will receive a red-carpet welcome from staff, before heading to booths decorated with flowers and balloons.

Selfie points, first-aid kits, dustbins, wheelchairs for voters with disabilities, and separate toilets for men and women will also be available at these booths. Wheelchairs will be arranged at all polling booths for voters with disabilities, said the officer.