1.6 kg gold seized from passenger at Amritsar airport

The customs (preventive) commissionerate seized gold weighing 1,600 gm from a male passenger who landed at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar, officials said on Monday.

“On Sunday, a passenger aboard the Indigo Airlines flight from Sharjah was intercepted at 8.30pm. Some suspicious material concealed in his trousers and underwear was noticed. On a thorough search, gold in paste form weighing 1,894 gm was found. On melting, gold valued at ₹78 lakh weighed 1,600 gm. The passenger was arrested. Further investigations are on,” said a press release issued by the officials.