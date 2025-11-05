16 medical shops sealed for violations in Haryana’s Sirsa

As many as 16 medical shops were sealed for violations during a day-long operation in various locations in Sirsa on Monday. Strict action to be taken against those selling banned drugs: Arti Singh Rao

An official spokesperson said that under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, raids were conducted in Sirsa district to curb the illegal sale of narcotic drugs. The operation involved 35 senior drugs control officers (SDCOs) and drugs control officers (DCOs) from various zones and districts.

As many as eight special teams were formed and assigned to conduct surprise inspections at chemist shops suspected of misusing psychotropic or dual-use medicines.

“The raid was directly supervised by state drugs controller Lalit Kumar Goyal, who was accompanied by assistant state drugs controllers Parvinder Singh, Karan Singh Godara, and Rakesh Dahiya from the FDA headquarters,” the spokespersons said in a statement.

The operation was simultaneously carried out in several areas of Sirsa district, including Kalanwali, Badagudha, Dabwali, Rania, Ellenabad and Sirsa city.

During the inspections, 67 medical stores were inspected, and 16 shops were sealed for failing to present required records and other violations. Fifteen samples were also collected during the drive. Show-cause notices will be issued to all erring shops, and further action will be taken under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao has said that strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal sale of narcotic and banned drugs.

She said that any chemist or medical store owner found selling prohibited or psychotropic substances will not be spared under any circumstances.