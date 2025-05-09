Menu Explore
16 of 23 Punjab districts go dark amid Pak attack

ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
May 09, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Complete blackout enforced in 10 districts, including Fazilka, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Pathankot; partial in six others

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a complete blackout was imposed in at least 16 of 23 districts of Punjab starting 9 pm on Thursday.

The Heritage Street near Golden Temple in Amritsar shrouded in darkness amid the blackout on Thursday night. (PTI)
The Heritage Street near Golden Temple in Amritsar shrouded in darkness amid the blackout on Thursday night. (PTI)

According to information, a complete blackout was observed in Fazilka, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda and Sangrur, with partial blackout in six other districts — Mohali, Rupnagar, Ludhiana, Muktsar, Patiala and Barnala.

Amritsar had also witnessed blackout in the dead of night on Wednesday amid reports of Pakistan making failed attempts to attack the holy city.

Amritsar DC Sakshi Sawhney said, “As per protocol we are now starting the blackout process by way of abundant caution. You are advised to switch off the lights and if in a vehicle, please park your vehicle on the side and switch off the lights. There is no need to panic, this is a precautionary measure.”

In Hoshiarpur, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said the blackout was observed on directions from air force authorities. “The blackout will continue till further orders,” said DC Jain.

Mandeep Kaur, ADC (General), Fazilka, shared there will be blackout in Fazilka district from 9 pm till further orders.

“We are following directions from the air force and the Indian Army. There is nothing to panic as all these things are being done as a precautionary measure,” said a senior Punjab civil administration official.

Follow Us On