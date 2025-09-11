1,600 cr token sum for immediate relief, more coming: Punjab guv

Mohali : Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said the ₹1,600-crore assistance announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the flood-hit state is a token amount for immediate relief works and asserted that more assistance would be given. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said the ₹ 1,600-crore assistance announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the flood-hit state is a token amount for immediate relief works and asserted that more assistance would be given.

After PM Modi announced the financial aid on Tuesday, ministers of the AAP government in Punjab lashed out at the Centre terming it a cruel joke and an insult for a state staring at losses exceeding ₹20,000 crore.

Kataria said: “After assessment, what maximum help can be given to the farmers and people whose houses have been damaged, farmers who lost their animals in floods and suffered other damage, will be given.”

Replying to a query if more central assistance could come for flood-hit Punjab, the governor said: “100% it will come. This is only a token (amount). This is for immediate (relief) works being done, it is like a token for that. More will be given once assessments (of damage caused by the floods) are completed.”

Kataria, who flew back to Chandigarh from Pathankot on Wednesday morning, said, “I conducted an aerial survey of the flood situation. Though the water level has started receding, the extent of damage to houses and crops is enormous.”

Guv enquires about CM’s health

The governor was interacting with reporters after he met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, and enquired about his health.

On the occasion, he also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good wishes for the chief minister’s speedy recovery.

Speaking to the media, Kataria said that during a detailed briefing on Tuesday, the PM enquired multiple times about the chief minister’s health.

Mann likely to be discharged today

A medical bulletin issued by Fortis Hospital, Mohali, stated that the chief minister’s health has shown significant improvement. All vital parameters are stable. His condition is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors who are evaluating the possibility of discharging him on Thursday, the bulletin said.

Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital on September 5 after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.