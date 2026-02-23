16L containers: Navi Mumbai port sees 10% surge in export cargo from northern states

Even as Mundra in Gujarat remains the port recording highest container traffic from Northern India especially from Punjab, the country’s oldest and the largest port in Navi Mumbai – Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) – has recorded export cargo of approximately 16 lakh containers from the region in the last one year. There is an increase of more than 10% of container traffic from the Northern states reflecting a rise in exports, reveals data from JNPA terminals. The JNPA port accounts for receiving 40% of all export container traffic from the North, while 60% is handled by Mundra in Gujarat.

As per officials at JNPA, there has been a steady rise in exports from North India over the years. The JNPA annually handles traffic of 80 lakh containers from all over the country out of which 40 lakh containers includes export cargo.

“Containers arriving via rail traffic from states of Punjab, Haryana and National Capital Region mostly deal with textiles, pharmaceuticals, wheat, soyabean, onion, machine tools and cycles. The JNPA accounts for receiving 40% of all export container traffic from the North, while 60% is handled by Mundra in Gujarat,” said Manisha Jadhav, general manager admin, JNPA told Hindustan Times during a recent visit organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) .

According to traffic adviser, JNPA, Nagesh Akode, from Punjab, they mostly receive Less than Container Load (LCL). “As per data collected from our terminals, the maximum container traffic from Punjab is received from Ludhiana port containing a large number of textile goods among other goods,” he said.

Featuring five container terminals and specialised facilities for liquid and general cargo, JNPA’s deepwater draft of 15.5 metres accommodates vessels up to 18,000 TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units).

With the construction of the much bigger and technologically advanced upcoming Vadhvan port in Mumbai in full swing, major industrialists from the region said better rail connectivity from dry ports is the key to save cost and time. The Vadhvan port, first phase of which is expected to be completed by 2030, will further boost India’s exports by hugely increasing container handler capacity.

Rajesh Verma, owner, AR Shipping/ Freightway in Ludhiana said while Punjab has excellent infrastructure for import/export, better rail connectivity from dry ports to the upcoming ports is much needed.

According to Amit Thapar, chairman Export Council CII North and owner Ganga Acrowools in Ludhiana, any connectivity boost is always welcome and in export business, speed is most essential. “We export 4000 TEUs annually. Saving time and cost is crucial in export. Punjab is at a far distance from sea port. Now, we cannot change the geography hence the best solution is to boost connectivity by increasing speed, frequency of trains and options to main sea ports. This is crucial for the export and import business of Punjab. As such all these steps to reduce cost, increase speed are hugely welcome,” he said.