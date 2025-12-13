Search
16-year-old relative of former MLA Sheetal Angural stabbed to death in Jalandhar

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 11:08 am IST

Vikas was the son of Sheetal Angural’s cousin. Ex-MLA says he was killed after an argument over drugs with three youngsters on Friday night.

A 16-year-old relative of former AAP MLA and BJP leader Sheetal Angural was stabbed to death in Jalandhar on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Vikas Angural, 16, a relative of former AAP MLA and BJP leader Sheetal Angural was stabbed to death in Jalandhar on Friday night.

The victim, Vikas Angural, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by three youngsters following an argument over drugs at Basti Danishmandan at 10.30pm.

Vikas was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to stab wounds on his chest and head.

Senior BJP leaders along with the former Jalandhar West MLA, Sheetal Angural, reached the hospital and also visited the crime spot to take stock of the situation.

Sheetal Angural said Vikas was his cousin’s son. He said: Despite repeated appeals, police have failed to check the easy availability of narcotics in Jalandhar West, which has become a crime and drug hotspot.”

Eyewitnesses told police that three youngsters, including one identified as Kalu, a resident of Basti Danishmandan, had called Vikas to a secluded plot in the colony where they stabbed him repeatedly after an argument.

“The accused fled immediately after committing the crime but two of their mobile phones fell at the spot. The phones were handed over to the police. The accused came back after stabbing Vikas and threatened local residents not to inform the police,” an eyewitness said, requesting anonymity.

Division number 5 station house officer Yadwinder Singh said the police have collected key evidence, including CCTV footage from the crime scene, to catch the attackers.

“The accused will be arrested soon. The police have vital clues about their whereabouts,” he said.

A case was registered under Sections 103 (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and the Arms Act.

