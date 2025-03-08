17 lose 2.42 crore to US visa fraud by Chandigarh firm

A large-scale immigration fraud, totaling ₹2.42 crore, has been exposed in Chandigarh, with 17 individuals accusing local businessman Manpreet Singh Khurana of deceit under the guise of securing legal US visas. Sector 36 police have begun an investigation into the fraudulent visa operation. (iStock)

Sector 36 police have filed an FIR against Khurana and associates under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immigration Act, following numerous complaints.

R1 visa promise leads to scam

According to the FIR, Manpreet Singh Khurana, of Sector 35-A, posing as a member of the Dashmesh Seva Society, allegedly lured people with promises of R1 visas, a category for religious workers seeking US entry.

A group of 14, including children, paid ₹65.1 lakh to Khurana for visa processing. Each also submitted personal documents, including passports, Aadhaar cards, and photographs. However, Khurana allegedly reneged on his promise and became unreachable after receiving the funds.

Initial complainants included Major Singh, Pramjit Kaur, Jaspreet Singh, Ramandeep Kaur, Baljit Singh, Prabhdeep Kaur, Harpreet Singh, Ritu Rani, Kewal Singh, Rupinder Singh ( ₹5.25 lakh each), Jaskirat Kaur ( ₹3.65 lakh), Samarjit Singh ( ₹2.65 lakh), Gurleen Kaur ( ₹2.65 lakh), Navjot Kaur ( ₹3.65 lakh).

Victims, including minors, demanded their money and documents back, urging police action.

Following the first complaint, 16 more victims surfaced, revealing a ₹2.42 crore fraud. They had also been deceived by Khurana, paying between ₹1.08 lakh and ₹38.50 lakh.

After verification, police registered a case against Manpreet Singh Khurana and others under Section 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

