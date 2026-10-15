17-year-old alleges gang rape after being drugged at Ludhiana hotel

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a Ludhiana hotel after a woman, she befriended while travelling from Delhi, allegedly persuaded her to disembark before her intended destination. The Division Number 6 police have registered a case against unidentified accused on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother. Cops register FIR against unidentified accused. (HT)

According to the complaint, the girl was travelling alone from Delhi to Ludhiana when a female passenger initiated a conversation with her. The woman allegedly persuaded her to get off the bus near Sherpur Chowk and subsequently took her to a hotel.

At the hotel, the woman allegedly gave the girl a soft drink laced with an intoxicant. The girl began feeling unwell after consuming it and eventually lost consciousness. During this period, two unidentified men allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman subsequently offered the girl money and a scooter in an apparent attempt to dissuade her from reporting the incident. After the girl refused, the woman took her to Basti Jodhewal Chowk, abandoned her there and fled. The girl returned home and recounted the incident to her family, the police said.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, police have registered a case under Section 64 (rape) and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sub-inspector Jashanpreet Kaur, the investigating officer, said, “An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complainant’s statements. We establish the identity of the hotel with the girl’s assistance and trace the accused.”