17-year-old Samrala boy hacks his grandparents to death over 'property dispute'
17-year-old Samrala boy hacks his grandparents to death over 'property dispute'

According to what villagers told the police, heated arguments ensued between the accused and his grandparents over the property, following which he bolted the door from inside and hacked them to death with an axe
Published on Oct 28, 2021 01:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody allegedly for hacking his grandparents to death with an axe in Samrala on Wednesday. Police said the crime was an outcome of a property dispute in the family.

The accused, a Class 11 student, was alone at home when his grandparents visited the family’s one-room house. According to what villagers told the police, heated arguments ensued between the accused and his grandparents, following which he bolted the door from inside and attacked the elderly couple with an axe. The accused fled after committing the crime and was taken into custody later. His parents and siblings were away for work when the crime was committed, police said.

Hearing the shrieks of the couple, some villagers rushed to rescue them but the accused threatened them too. The residents then informed the police.

DSP Harwinder Singh Khaira said the accused has been booked for murder and taken into custody. He is studying in Class 11 at a local government school.

