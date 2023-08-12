Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Teen extorts money from girl using obscene photos, arrested

Panchkula: Teen extorts money from girl using obscene photos, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 12, 2023 04:07 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Bhaskar of Pinjore; three of his aides, Himanshu, Shivam and Divyash, are yet to be arrested, said Panchkula police

Police have arrested an 18-year-old boy for extorting money from a minor girl after threatening to upload her obscene photos online.

The 16-year-old girl’s father told police that he questioned his daughter about some missing money when she confessed to stealing it to give it to Bhaskar. (Stock image)
The accused has been identified as Bhaskar of Pinjore. Three of his aides, Himanshu, Shivam and Divyash, are yet to be arrested.

The 16-year-old girl’s father told police that he questioned his daughter about some missing money when she confessed to stealing it to give it to Bhaskar.

The girl revealed that she had come in contact with one of the accused through social media.

He invited her to a birthday party, where he spiked her soft drink, raped her and took obscene photographs of her. The accused and his friends then blackmailed her for money using the pictures.

An extortion case was registered at the Kalka police station. Bhaskar was presented before court on Friday and sent to four-day police remand.

