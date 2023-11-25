19 cr being spent to repair Dera Bassi-Barwala Road: Mohali DC

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Friday took stock of the ongoing work to repair the 7.2-km Dera Bassi-Barwala road that provides inter-state connectivity to local industry. Mohalu DC took stock of the ongoing work to repair the 7.2-km Dera Bassi-Barwala road. (HT File)

Stating ₹19.4 crore were being spent to repair the crucial road link, she said the work was expected to be completed before monsoon next year.

The project also includes a 5-km drain along the road, raising of road level at three stretches totalling 1.25 km, repair of a damaged bridge across the road and patchwork of potholed parts, before laying 50 mm bituminous concrete.

She said the road, which also had residences of air force personnel, was last repaired eight years ago.

Accompanied by Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, the DC asked the PWD (National Highways) executive engineer, Yuvraj Singh Bindra, to ensure proper monitoring of the renovation project and strict adherence to all specifications.

She also asked the SDM to collaborate with the local municipal council for sewerage requirements of local shops.