196 fake degrees seized, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Sep 30, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The gang operated across multiple states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, says Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma.

Busting an interstate gang involved in providing fake degrees, the Jalandhar police arrested two persons and seized 196 fake degrees, 53 stamps, 16 passports, six laptops, three printers, a stamp-making machine and eight mobile phones on Sunday.

During investigation, it came to the fore that fake degrees were being issued for various courses, including engineering, medical and management.

A spokesperson said the police, acting on a tip-off, carried out a special operation. During investigation, it came to the fore that fake degrees were being issued for various courses, including engineering, medical and management.

“The gang operated across multiple states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said. He said further investigation revealed a nationwide network of fake degree suppliers.

He said a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

