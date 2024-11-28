The Rouse Avenue court is likely to deliver on Friday its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.The case pertains to the alleged killings of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots. 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to pass verdict in case against Sajjan Kumar today

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had reserved the judgment in the case related to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984, after hearing submissions of advocate Anil Sharma on behalf of Sajjan Kumar and additional public prosecutor Manish Rawat.

Advocate Anil Sharma had submitted that Sajjan Kumar’s name was not there from the very beginning; the law of foreign land is not applicable in this case, and there was a delay of 16 years in naming Sajjan Kumar by the witness.

It was also submitted that a case in which Sajjan Kumar was convicted by the Delhi high court is pending appeal before the Supreme Court. Sharma also referred to the case cited by the senior advocate H S Phoolka. He submitted that the law of the land will prevail even in the extraordinary situation and not international law.

Additional public prosecutor Manish Rawat in rebuttal had submitted that the accused was not known to the victim. When she became aware of who Sajjan Kumar was, she named him in her statement.

On the earlier date, Phoolka had appeared for riot victims and had argued that the police investigations were manipulated in the Sikh riot cases. The police investigation was tardy and to save the accused.

It was argued that during the riots, situation was extraordinary. Therefore, these cases have to be dealt with in this context.

During the arguments, Phoolka referred to the judgement of the Delhi high court and submitted that it was not an isolated case; it was a part of a bigger massacre; it is a part of genocide.

On November 1, 2023, the court had recorded Sajjan Kumar’s statement. He had denied all the charges levelled against him. Initially, an FIR was registered at Punjabi Bagh police station. Later, the case was investigated by a special investigation team.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar for murder and several other offences.

It has been alleged by the prosecution that the accused was leading a mob and upon his instigation, the gathering had burnt alive the two victims and had also damaged, destroyed and looted their household articles and other properties.