1992-batch IPS Gaurav Yadav appointed acting DGP of Punjab
Punjab government on Monday appointed 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as the officiating director general of police (DGP) of Punjab after DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra decided to proceed on a two-month leave after being asked to step down.
According to the orders issued by the home department, Yadav, who was serving as special DGP Punjab (administration) will look after the charge of Head of Police Force (HoPF) in addition to his own duties during Bhawra’s leave period.
Notably, Bhawra was appointed DGP by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led dispensation. He applied for two-month leave and Central deputation under a strategy to have a graceful exit after he was asked to step down.
Bhawra’s leave will start from July 5 (Tuesday) following which he will wait for his adjustment in the Centre and till then Yadav will head the police force.
As the DGP is appointed for a minimum two years as per the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court under which the state sends a panel of officers to Union Public Service Commission, an officiating DGP can continue for a maximum six months, an official privy with the developments said.
The central body sends back a panel of three officers and the state government is asked to pick one name for the top job.
Bhawra was appointed as Punjab DGP on January 8 just hours before the model code of conduct came into force for the February 20 assembly polls but fell out of favour with the AAP government as the law and order situation started deteriorating in the state.
It is learnt that the AAP government was not satisfied with Bhawra’s handling of the current law and order crisis. Bhawra is scheduled to superannuate on May 31, 2024.
Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS, was chosen for the post ignoring seniority of 1987-batch and now special DGP (Intelligence) Prabodh Kumar, special DGP railways Sanjeev Kalra (1989 batch) and his own batchmates, Sharad Satya Chauhan and Harpreet Singh Sidhu who are all qualified for the panel for the post of DGP as per the SC procedure. Yadav is already working as special principal secretary to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and is considered close to the AAP national high-command. The state government has also ordered issuance of orders for removing officers senior to Yadav from regular postings that work under the DGP to those independent postings. But these orders were withdrawn and fresh orders for the same is likely to be issued on Tuesday.
Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the 'indiscreet remarks' made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's writ petition. The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial.
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's “lost identity.” The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies.
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
