Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19-year-old Chandigarh youth held for raping, impregnating minor

19-year-old Chandigarh youth held for raping, impregnating minor

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 14, 2023 01:05 AM IST

The matter came to fore on Tuesday after the victim complained of stomach pain and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she was found six months pregnant

Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old youth for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Jaspreet, alias Jassi, of Subhash Nagar, Manimajra.

The hospital staff informed the Chandigarh Police, who recorded the girl’s statement and arrested Jaspreet. (HT)
The hospital staff informed the Chandigarh Police, who recorded the girl’s statement and arrested Jaspreet. (HT)

The matter came to fore on Tuesday after the victim complained of stomach pain and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where she was found six months pregnant. The hospital staff informed the police, who recorded the girl’s statement and arrested Jaspreet.

As per police, the accused managed to get the minor’s phone number and started calling her. Eventually, he developed a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

“The accused told her that they would get married in secret and asked her not to reveal their relationship to anyone,” a cop said. He added that the minor girl was a Class 9 drop-out.

The accused was booked under Section 376 (2)(n) (whoever commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the IT Park police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out