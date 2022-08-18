19-year-old hacked to death in Panchkula, four held
A 19-year-old youth was hacked to death by a group of eight to nine men over an old rivalry in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, on Tuesday.
The deceased, Rajesh, alias Kaaku, lived in Rajiv Colony.
Cracking the case within 24 hours, police arrested four of the accused on Wednesday.
They were identified as Sumit, alias Vicky, and Raju from Sonepat, but currently putting up in a rented accommodation at Rajiv Colony; Anil, also from Rajiv Colony, and Sanjay, alias Sample, from Indira Colony, Manimajra, who is presently living in a rented accommodation in Sector 7, Panchkula.
Police said as per the victim’s brother Sunny, a sanitation worker, Rajesh had an altercation with Sumit roughly a month ago.
On August 16, while the brothers were home, eight to nine men turned up there. They dragged Rajesh out of the house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, before fleeing. Sunny rushed his brother to PGIMER, but he was declared brought dead.
Narender Kumar Yadav, in-charge of the Sector 10 Police Post, said they arrested four of the accused on Wednesday.
They are facing a case under Section 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14 of the Arms Act.
The accused were produced in court on Wednesday and sent to police remand.
-
44-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh, 8th death this month
Chandigarh recorded a Covid-related fatality for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking its toll this month to eight, compared to four last month. The patient, a 44-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, died at GMCH, Sector 32. As many as 89 people tested positive in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 60 in Panchkula. At 520, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 427 and Panchkula with 201.
-
PM to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mullanpur on August 24
Conceived over eight years ago, the state-of-the-art Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Medicity, New Chandigarh, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24. Some of the OPD facilities were already launched in May this year. Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said all OPD services at the hospital will be made fully operational following the inauguration. He added that currently 25-30 patients were being attended to at the OPDs daily.
-
Truck claims scooterist’s life near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A 35-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by a truck near the Sukhna Lake light point on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Phase 1, Monti, Ram Darbar. Police said he was working with a private company. Police received information about the accident around 7.30 am. The injured scooterist was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.
-
Out to save friend from goons, youth hacked to death in Kharar
A 26-year-old youth was murdered by a group of goons after Bunty went to rescue his friend who was being assaulted by them in Kharar's Barmajra village on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to his mother, Mamta, they were home around 12.45 am, when Bunty got an alarming call from his friend that he was being beaten up by some men. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras, police said.
-
Mohali: Vigilance Bureau arrests revenue official for seeking ₹8,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested a revenue official for accepting ₹8,000 as bribe from a booth owner to issue hThe accused, Amrik Singhthe no-objection certificate. The accused, Amrik Singh, is posted as kanungo at the office of director, abadkari, at Punjab Mandi Bhawan in Sector 65. DSP Ajay Kumar of Vigilance Bureau's flying squad that caught the accused said they had received a complaint from a Ludhiana resident, Kuldeep Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics