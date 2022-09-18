19-yr-old brings heroin from Delhi in train, caught

Police caught a 19-year-old youth who had smuggled heroin from Delhi in a train on Friday. The accused, Karan, a resident of Maloya, was found in possession of 27.9 gm heroin near the boundary wall of the cremation ground in Industrial Area, Phase 1, during checking. As per the police, Karan revealed that he had brought the drug from Delhi in a train. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Industrial Area police station.

Some more short notes from the region:

Union minister presents awards, degrees at MMU

Ambala Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs and culture Arjun Ram Meghwal handed out degrees to passing out students of Maharishi Markendeshar University (MMU) during the annual convocation in Ambala’s Mullana town on Thursday. Around 2,100 students were presented graduate, post graduate and doctorate degrees, while 71 meritorious students were honoured with medals.

3-day surgical skill workshop concludes at PGI

Chandigarh A three-day workshop on surgical skills concluded at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday.The workshop had been organised by the department of otolaryngology, head and neck surgery in collaboration with the department of anatomy. Around 30 delegates attended lectures on the surgical anatomy of the head and neck region and live demonstration of surgeries of the ear, sinuses, head and neck. They also practised the techniques. HTV

GeM holds ‘seller samvad’

Chandigarh The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) organised a ‘seller samvad’ in collaboration with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Saturday. The conference was organised to raise awareness among sellers about new features and functionalities added to the e-portal. GeM director (category management) Vineet Bansal interacted with sellers and addressed their grievances. Business facilitator (Punjab and Himachal Pradesh) Punit Kumar and business facilitator (Haryana, Chandigarh and J&K) Naveen Joshi also spoke to participating sellers. Additional director general (region) Rajinder Chaudhry held forth on the role of GeM in facilitating online marketing and promoting locally sourced items.

NRI-run NGO pushes for increasing green cover

Mohali Mohali-based NGO, Round Glass Foundation is campaigning for increasing the green cover in Punjab. The NGO is run by Seattle-based tech entrepreneur Sunny Singh. The NGO is working towards improving the lives of children, youth, and women of Punjab, and helping communities and the environment flourish by making significant social, cultural, and economic investments in the state. In the past four years, over 9 lakh trees have been planted in 900 villages of Punjab, waste management units have been set up in 122 villages, engaging around 22,000 households. The NGO is also running 223 learn labs, which are shaping the future of around 14,000 children. Sunny Singh, whose roots are in Patiala, said: “I imagine a state where people live a life of well being. I am bringing resources and the Punjabi diaspora to it. I want to make Punjab the greenest state in the world”.

Convocation ceremony at GITI

Chandigarh The annual convocation ceremony for Government Model Industrial Training Institute GITI, Sector 28 C, was organised at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), diploma wing, on Saturday. Chairperson Cheema Boilers Limited, Mohali, HS Cheema was the chief guest and UT Chandigarh additional secretary-cum-director technical education Amandeep Singh Bhatti was the guest of Honour. Certificates and mementoes were awarded to meritorious students securing the first, second and third ranks in their respective streams. NTC certificates were awarded to around 300 students.

GMCH holds family adoption programme, health camp

Chandigarh Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, organised a family adoption programme-cum health camp at Khuda Ali Sher on Saturday. The programme was inaugurated by GMCH director-principal professor Jasbinder Kaur. Dr NK Goel said around 150 first-year medical students will adopt families from the village. Each student will be responsible for the health care of five families for three-and-a-half years. Four more batches will cover the whole village over the next five years. A health camp was also organised, in which doctors from 11 specialities participated. Around 500 patients were examined.