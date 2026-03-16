1-year deadline missed, SOE campuses in Ludhiana still await inauguration

The much-anticipated Schools of Eminence (SOE) at Kidwai Nagar and The new building of School of Eminence at Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Millerganj are yet to become operational despite repeated deadlines and assurances from authorities, raising concerns among students and teachers as the new academic session approaches.

In November last year, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi had announced that the SOE at Kidwai Nagar would be completed and inaugurated within three months after reviewing the project with Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain.

However, more than a month after the promised deadline, the campus is still awaiting inauguration.

Students are continuing to attend classes at the congested premises of Government Senior Secondary School, Division Number III, as the new buildings remain incomplete.

Officials had said the Schools of Eminence would feature smart classrooms, modern laboratories, advanced CCTV surveillance and well-equipped sports grounds to provide a technology-driven learning environment.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed by March 31 last year during the tenure of the previous deputy commissioner. However, slow construction work and procedural hurdles have delayed the project.

Authorities had earlier claimed that only minor works such as ramps, security rooms and electrical fittings were pending, but progress on the ground has been slower than expected.

Last month, deputy commissioner Jain visited the SOE campus at Millerganj to inspect the final phase of construction.

The upcoming school is designed to accommodate 323 students from Classes IX to XII and will have 21 rooms, including 10 classrooms, a staff room and the principal’s office.

The campus will also have seven specialised laboratories—physics, chemistry, biology, computer, construction, apparel, and robotics and automation technology—along with a modern library to promote reading and independent learning.

District SOE in-charge Vishwakirat Kahlon said, “The Kidwai Nagar campus is nearly complete and would be inaugurated soon, while infrastructure work at the Millerganj campus is also nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated soon.”