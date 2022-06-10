2 arrested for demanding extortion money
The district police on Friday arrested two persons, who were allegedly demanding extortion money from local traders and businessmen, posing as members of Davinder Bambiha gang.
The accused were identified as Manpreet Singh of Thathi Bhai village and Sukhchain Singh of Bajakhana in Faridkot district. Police also recovered two country-made pistols from their possession.
Superintendent of police Bal Krishan Singla said that both of them were working with one Jaskaran Singh, who is living in Malaysia.
“The duo used to gather information of the persons from whom extortion money can be demanded. After finding the target they used to forward the details to Jaskaran, who made extortion calls to people claiming to be member of the Bambiha gang. Recently, a number of traders had complaints regarding getting extortion calls after which police traced them,” he added.
He said that police have secured police remand of both the accused and further investigation is under process.
“We are also tracing Jaskaran so he can be nabbed after coordinating with Malaysia police,” he added.
