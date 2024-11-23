2 arrested for stabbing BJP’s Yuva Morcha president to death in Kapurthala

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old man to death in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi on Thursday night. Police said the attack was a result of old enmity between the two groups. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Honey Kumar, a block president of BJP’s Yuva Morcha. Two of his friends, Amanpreet Singh and Ajay Kumar, also suffered injuries in the assault and continue to be under treatment.

On Thursday night, Honey and his two friends had gone to the grain market after dinner when the miscreants opened an attack on them with sharp-edged weapons.

Police said the attack was a result of old enmity between the two groups.

“The accused and the victims lived in the same locality and were part of the same religious organisation. A few months ago, they had an altercation over organising a religious event which escalated into an enmity,” police said.

Honey’s body was found lying in a pool of blood beside the two injured at the local grain market. All of them were rushed to the local civil hospital, where Honey was declared brought dead.

The accused, Kashisk and Gagan alias Baba, have been arrested under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A hunt is on for three others who were also involved in the attack.