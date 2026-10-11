2 booked for forging land registry records in Zirakpur

Zirakpur police booked two property dealers and an unidentified woman for allegedly impersonating a landowner and forging registry records to sell land acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to another buyer for ₹37 lakh. The police inquiry found that the accused allegedly used forged identity cards and presented an imposter as Ritu before the sub-registrar in Zirakpur to execute the sale deed. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Varinder Singh Brar and Sunil Kumar, were booked along with the unidentified woman following an inquiry by the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Zirakpur.

According to the complaint, Ritu, a branch manager at the State Bank of India in Sector 23, Chandigarh, purchased 12 biswas of land in Kishanpura village on July 8, 2021. GMADA later acquired the land.

When Ritu applied for a plot under GMADA’s land-pooling scheme, she learnt that someone had already sold the land to another buyer, Baljeet Kaur, a resident of Sector 61, Chandigarh. The sale deed was registered on February 18, 2025.

The police inquiry found that the accused allegedly used forged identity cards and presented an imposter as Ritu before the sub-registrar in Zirakpur to execute the sale deed. Baljeet Kaur paid ₹37 lakh through a demand draft for the transaction, according to the police.

Police also found that Brar faces previous cheating cases registered at Mataur and Zirakpur police stations. He is currently lodged in Patiala jail in connection with another case.

Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (forgery) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.