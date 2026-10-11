‘Slow paddy’ lifting clogging Haryana mandis

With paddy procurement in full swing, farmers across Haryana said they were facing space crunches at purchase centres due to slow lifting. Harvesting is 45–50% complete in Haryana’s rice bowl — Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Ambala and Yamunanagar — while late sowing has slowed progress in Fatehabad and Sirsa.

According to the e-kharid portal, out of estimated arrivals of 57 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), only 28% (16 LMT) has arrived at purchase centres across 22 districts as of 5 pm on Saturday. Three purchase agencies have auctioned 9.93 LMT of the produce, and 8.56 LMT has been purchased. However, transporters have only managed to lift 36% (3.10 LMT) of the paddy, adding to farmers’ woes.

Harvesting is 45–50% complete in Haryana’s rice bowl — Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Ambala and Yamunanagar — while late sowing has slowed progress in Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Amid slow clearing, the Ambala City Market Committee advised commission agents to arrange tarpaulins for rain protection. The Barara Rice Millers’ Association also alerted the Ambala DFSC regarding 1.5 lakh extra paddy sacks clogging the local mandi. The body sought early lifting of the said stock to ensure smooth procurement.

At the new grain market in Karnal, Kanwar Pal, a farmer from Uchana village, said that without rice millers, most farmers were forced to sell paddy below the MSP or wait for several days. Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram), noted that farmers are selling crops for ₹300– ₹400 below MSP due to space shortages, despite raising concerns with the agriculture minister and officials.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena stated that nodal officers are monitoring the procurement process to ensure transparency and farmer convenience. The state government began official procurement on September 29, instead of October 1.