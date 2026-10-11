Man arrested for pushing wife to death in Sec 12
A 30-year-old man was arrested from Meerut on Friday for allegedly assaulting his wife and then pushing her from the balcony of their second-floor apartment in Gurugram’s Sector 12 on Wednesday, police said
A 30-year-old man was arrested from Meerut on Friday for allegedly assaulting his wife and then pushing her from the balcony of their second-floor apartment in Gurugram’s Sector 12 on Wednesday, police said.
According to police, the incident took place around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, after which the 37-year-old victim sustained serious head injuries.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer for Gurugram police, said the woman’s mother alleged in her complaint that the man argued with his wife, beat her and then pushed her from their house’s balcony, resulting in her death.
The man informed her family that she was injured after falling from the second floor. Police said neighbours rushed her to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, and was referred to a higher centre. Later, her family took her to a hospital in Meerut, where she died during treatment, police said.
“The hospital alerted police about the incident on October 8. A team from Sector 14 police station reached the hospital in Gurugram but she had been shifted to Meerut by that time,” he said.
The couple got married in December 2024 and both worked for separate private firms in Gurugram, Turan added.
On the basis of the victim’s mother’s complaint, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 14 police station on Friday.The accused was arrested on Friday and produced before a city court on Saturday and taken on two-day police remand for interrogation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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