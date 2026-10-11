Man arrested for pushing wife to death in Sec 12

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Meerut on Friday for allegedly assaulting his wife and then pushing her from the balcony of their second-floor apartment in Gurugram’s Sector 12 on Wednesday, police said. According to police, the incident took place around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, after which the 37-year-old victim sustained serious head injuries. (Shutterstock)

According to police, the incident took place around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, after which the 37-year-old victim sustained serious head injuries.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer for Gurugram police, said the woman’s mother alleged in her complaint that the man argued with his wife, beat her and then pushed her from their house’s balcony, resulting in her death.

The man informed her family that she was injured after falling from the second floor. Police said neighbours rushed her to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, and was referred to a higher centre. Later, her family took her to a hospital in Meerut, where she died during treatment, police said.

“The hospital alerted police about the incident on October 8. A team from Sector 14 police station reached the hospital in Gurugram but she had been shifted to Meerut by that time,” he said.

The couple got married in December 2024 and both worked for separate private firms in Gurugram, Turan added.

On the basis of the victim’s mother’s complaint, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 14 police station on Friday.The accused was arrested on Friday and produced before a city court on Saturday and taken on two-day police remand for interrogation.