Haryana: Over ₹1,600 crore transferred to 50 lakh social security scheme beneficiaries

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Saturday transferred ₹1,634 crore into the bank accounts of about 50 lakh beneficiaries of various social security schemes. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini

The CM said the direct benefit transfer and Parivar Pehchan Patra-based delivery system have strengthened transparency in government schemes.

Saini released the 12th installment of the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, transferring ₹212.16 crore into the bank accounts of about 10 lakh women beneficiaries. He said that cumulative disbursements under the scheme have reached ₹2,466 crore across 12 installments.

The second phase of the scheme commenced on September 17. To expand its coverage, the government raised the annual family income eligibility limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh. A total of 2,57,147 women have registered under the second phase and will receive their benefits in November. The council of ministers on Saturday approved the annual family income eligibility criteria.

The CM facilitated the direct transfers of ₹1,131.07 crore into the accounts of about 35 lakh beneficiaries under 15 social security pension schemes, including the Old Age Samman Allowance, disability allowance and other social security pensions. Under the Har Ghar–Har Grihini scheme, the subsidy for August, amounting to ₹20.39 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 5,14,000 women who had refilled their LPG cylinders.The CM said that the scheme provides eligible women with an LPG cylinder every month at ₹500. Including the latest release, a total of ₹380 crore 21 lakh has been transferred to 14,65,000 eligible women.

The CM also released financial assistance of ₹158 crore to the bank accounts of 4,222 families under the DAYALU scheme. He said that, with this disbursement, total assistance under the scheme had reached ₹3,479.61 crore, benefiting 92,220 families. Additionally, Saini released ₹34 crore as price-difference compensation to 3,384 potato and cauliflower growers under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

Quarterly verification for Lado Lakshmi scheme from Nov 1

The council of ministers on Saturday modified the requirement of liveness verification for the beneficiaries of the Lado Lakshmi Scheme from monthly to once every quarter. A spokesperson said that beneficiaries must complete face authentication through the Lado Lakshmi app every quarter to ensure continuity of financial assistance. The amendments will take effect on November 1.