CJP protest: NCR districts of Haryana on high alert; several detained

Several National Capital Region (NCR) districts in Haryana remained on high alert as the Delhi Police clamped down on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters trying to reach Jantar Mantar. BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni from Kurukshetra was detained along with his supporters in Delhi while heading toward Jantar Mantar.

The Rohtak administration invoked Section 163 and denied permission for any protests linked to the CJP event, either in the district or for participation in Delhi. Authorities placed Rohtak Zila Parishad member Jaidev Dagar under house arrest, while farmer leader Monika Nain was confined to her native Sisoth village. Police in Hisar and Hansi districts also heightened security.

In Hisar, police detained seven CJP workers, including urban youth district president Bharat Soni, Harphool Khan Bhatti, Pradeep Beniwal, BKU activist Kuldeep Kharar, Virendra alias Dhola, Sahildeep Kaswa and Sukhbir alias Sukha.

In Hansi, AAP district president Rajendra Sorkhi, Congress state spokesperson Pandit Suman Sharma and others were detained at police stations while en route to the capital.

In Narnaund, former student leader Harikesh Dhanda of Budana and NSUI district president Rahul Siwach were also detained.

Similarly, Congress’ Karnal leaders, including urban president Parag Gaba and rural president Rajesh Vaid, continue to remain house arrest until October 12. The local unit staged a protest outside the party office, demanding their release.

BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni from Kurukshetra was detained along with his supporters in Delhi while heading toward Jantar Mantar.